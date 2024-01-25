easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Up 17,900.0% in January

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 17,900.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of easyJet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on easyJet from GBX 570 ($7.24) to GBX 540 ($6.86) in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESYJY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,545. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59. easyJet has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $6.62.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

