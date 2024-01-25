East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Announces $0.55 Dividend

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

East West Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. East West Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect East West Bancorp to earn $8.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $75.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.88 and its 200-day moving average is $60.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $80.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 29.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EWBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,563.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,563.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,100 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Ossiam grew its position in East West Bancorp by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in East West Bancorp by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

