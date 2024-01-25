Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Shares Sold by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC decreased its stake in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,596 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Eagle Point Income were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,043,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Eagle Point Income stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 27,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,842. Eagle Point Income Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $15.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.22.

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 16.16%.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

