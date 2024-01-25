e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $168.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $137.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $154.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $54.75 and a 52-week high of $164.71.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $215.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.27 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 15.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $1,159,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,155 shares in the company, valued at $12,636,083. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $156,007.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,877,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $1,159,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,155 shares in the company, valued at $12,636,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,852 shares of company stock valued at $11,241,727 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.