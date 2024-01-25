Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Raised to $68.00 at Citigroup

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dynatrace from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised Dynatrace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.13.

NYSE DT opened at $58.64 on Monday. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $35.39 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 102.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average is $50.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.61 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,371,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,076,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,905,993 shares of company stock valued at $460,442,554 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 62.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 61.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

