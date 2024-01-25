Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

NYSE:DLNG opened at $2.88 on Friday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

