Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $22,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $94.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $103.83.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

