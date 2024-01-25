Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

DUK stock traded up $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $95.73. 2,460,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,881,349. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $103.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 261.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

