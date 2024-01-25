DUET Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUET) versus Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Head-To-Head Survey

DUET Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUET – Get Free Report) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for DUET Acquisition and Rigetti Computing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DUET Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Rigetti Computing 0 1 2 0 2.67

Rigetti Computing has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 129.36%. Given Rigetti Computing’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than DUET Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DUET Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rigetti Computing $13.10 million 11.70 -$71.52 million ($0.68) -1.60

This table compares DUET Acquisition and Rigetti Computing’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

DUET Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rigetti Computing.

Risk & Volatility

DUET Acquisition has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rigetti Computing has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.4% of DUET Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of DUET Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DUET Acquisition and Rigetti Computing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DUET Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Rigetti Computing -581.28% -62.84% -44.69%

Summary

DUET Acquisition beats Rigetti Computing on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DUET Acquisition

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. Its quantum computing as a Service platform can be integrated into any public, private, or hybrid cloud. The company offers product types of platform, research, and software tools, which are used in application areas of benchmarking, chemical simulation, education/entertainment, machine learning, and optimization. It has operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. Rigetti Computing, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

