Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,757 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Dropbox worth $11,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DBX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 35.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in Dropbox by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 4.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DBX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Dropbox Stock Performance

DBX stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.91. 438,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,251. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.96. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $32.95.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.50% and a negative return on equity of 101.75%. The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.66 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $88,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,111.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $88,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,345,111.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,055 shares of company stock valued at $379,645. 25.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.