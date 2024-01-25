Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives $14.11 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.11.

DEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

DEI opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.83 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 633.33%.

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. sold 91,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $1,269,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,142,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,799,000 after buying an additional 135,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,032,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,326,000 after buying an additional 772,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,186,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,089 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 26.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,201,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,720 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,497,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

