DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Sets New 52-Week High at $109.06

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $109.06 and last traded at $107.16, with a volume of 197046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.12.

DASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded DoorDash from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on DoorDash from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.14.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.46 and a 200-day moving average of $87.47.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $250,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 449,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,209,318.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $603,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 962,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,605,023.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 3,500 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $250,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 449,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,209,318.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 569,700 shares of company stock worth $56,310,685 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Newlands Management Operations LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 7,050,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,813,000 after buying an additional 3,430,729 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,721,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 26.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,254,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 18.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 29.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,994,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,944,000 after buying an additional 1,827,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

