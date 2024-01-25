Domenico De Lorenzo Purchases 45,000 Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Stock

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report) insider Domenico De Lorenzo acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.38) per share, for a total transaction of £438,300 ($556,925.03).

Fevertree Drinks Stock Performance

LON:FEVR traded up GBX 64 ($0.81) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,076 ($13.67). The stock had a trading volume of 967,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,717. The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10,760.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.12. Fevertree Drinks PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 944.50 ($12.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,489 ($18.92). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,038.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,150.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,310 ($16.65) to GBX 1,380 ($17.53) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,316 ($16.72).

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

