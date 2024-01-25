Domenic Lococo Sells 4,503 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) CAO Domenic Lococo sold 4,503 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $256,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Domenic Lococo sold 300 shares of Progress Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $15,852.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $59.30 on Thursday. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $62.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Progress Software last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 44.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

PRGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

