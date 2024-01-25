Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down to $10.90

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.90, but opened at $9.46. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares shares last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 11,135,459 shares changing hands.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Down 17.8 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.78.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.1254 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- What are fintech companies?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Abbott Laboratories on track for new highs in 2024
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Super Micro Computer hits record high ahead of its earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.