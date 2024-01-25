Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Shares Bought by My Personal CFO LLC

My Personal CFO LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFLV. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 196.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 179,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 119,106 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 118,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 178,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 82,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 46,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 25,240 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFLV stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.12. The company had a trading volume of 147,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,475. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average of $25.60. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $27.25.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

