Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Purchased by My Personal CFO LLC

My Personal CFO LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 2.5% of My Personal CFO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $68,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,920. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $26.86 and a one year high of $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.38.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

