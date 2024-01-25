Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) is Financial Connections Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,794 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 17.0% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $13,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAU. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,011.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 50,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 45,895 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 192,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7,209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,659 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 97,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 380,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 52,809 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

DFAU stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.87. The stock had a trading volume of 41,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,161. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $26.86 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average of $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

