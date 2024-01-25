Diligent Investors LLC Trims Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 520,262 shares of company stock worth $201,031,282 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised Mastercard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.90.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:MA opened at $438.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $419.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.21 and a 12 month high of $440.94.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

