Diligent Investors LLC Sells 2,152 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Diligent Investors LLC cut its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHO stock opened at $48.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.04. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $49.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.