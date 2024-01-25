Diligent Investors LLC Sells 1,509 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.94. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $40.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIRC. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

