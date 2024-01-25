Diligent Investors LLC Sells 1,263 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 132.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 100.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 70.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

CAG opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.23. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.43.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.96%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.07.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

