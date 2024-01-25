Diligent Investors LLC Purchases New Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 12.6% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 178,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,310,000 after acquiring an additional 19,971 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 73.6% during the third quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 47.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $68.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.05 and a 200 day moving average of $66.83. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.51.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

