Diligent Investors LLC Invests $455,000 in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,004 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at about $51,212,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,731,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,488 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,626,000. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $28.78 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

