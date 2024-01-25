Diligent Investors LLC Increases Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,236 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

PXD opened at $222.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $257.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.21 and its 200 day moving average is $230.77. The stock has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $3.20 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

