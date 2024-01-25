Diligent Investors LLC Has $537,000 Stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STLA. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 42.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 12.9% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Stellantis in the third quarter worth $5,305,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Stellantis by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,751,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,671,000 after purchasing an additional 185,487 shares during the period. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.07. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $26.40 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STLA

Stellantis Profile

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.