Diligent Investors LLC Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 18,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $911,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $150.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.89. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $167.12. The company has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.