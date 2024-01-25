Diligent Investors LLC Has $227,000 Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,652,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,531,000 after purchasing an additional 258,437 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $196,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.2 %

WBD opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.57. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

