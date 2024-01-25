Diligent Investors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $410,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 292,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $63.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $85.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.05. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.51%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

