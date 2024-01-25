Diligent Investors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA)

Diligent Investors LLC cut its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUSA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $595,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 46,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $327,000.

Get Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

BATS DUSA opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.