Diligent Investors LLC Acquires New Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL)

Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GJUL. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $667,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GJUL opened at $32.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.73. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $29.24 and a 12-month high of $32.67.

