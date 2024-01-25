DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 9,735.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,239,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216,506 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.63% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $243,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,419 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $75,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $856,426,000 after purchasing an additional 494,939 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth $1,454,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,916 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,115,268 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $121,096,000 after acquiring an additional 221,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

NYSE:DKS traded up $1.85 on Thursday, reaching $152.64. The stock had a trading volume of 376,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,460. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.34. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $154.52.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 35.68%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.