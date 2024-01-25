Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Price Target to $82.00

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Griffon from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Griffon from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Griffon from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Griffon Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $58.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Griffon has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $62.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.74.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $641.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.83 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 60.20%. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Griffon will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Griffon announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Griffon

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 931.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 128.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Griffon by 64.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Griffon in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

