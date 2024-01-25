Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $850.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $800.00 to $850.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.30% from the stock’s previous close.

DECK has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $698.77.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $750.22 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $395.90 and a one year high of $768.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $687.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $592.61.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 23.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,895 shares of company stock valued at $29,397,945. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 82,129.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 69,272,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,552,417,000 after purchasing an additional 69,188,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $599,633,000 after purchasing an additional 527,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,557,288,000 after purchasing an additional 510,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $94,813,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 205.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,988,000 after acquiring an additional 171,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

