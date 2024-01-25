Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Raymond James

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $50.66 on Thursday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $55.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day moving average of $41.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 2.06.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 46.45%. The company had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $361,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,619. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 24,101 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

