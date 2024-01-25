Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 2.5% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Danaher by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in Danaher by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $228.91. 632,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,062. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.56 and a 200 day moving average of $231.95. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $242.23.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DHR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.07.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

