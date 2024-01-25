Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Update

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 1,812.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Dalrada Financial Trading Down 2.7 %

Dalrada Financial stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24. Dalrada Financial has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.46.

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.02 million for the quarter.

About Dalrada Financial

Dalrada Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and manufacturing company. It operates through Genefic, Dalrada Energy Services, Dalrada Precision Manufacturing, and Dalrada Technologies divisions. The Genefic division processes molecular diagnostic and antibody tests to support the diagnosis of COVID-19 and the detection of immune response to the virus; markets and sells traditional biologics and human cells, tissues, and cellular and tissue-based products; and provides prescription management, education, nursing, and total health solutions; distributes alcohol-free hand sanitizers, surface cleaners, laundry aides, antimicrobial solutions, electrostatic sprayers, face masks, gloves, and kits, as well as dispensers, stands, and ease of use packaging for the end consumers.

