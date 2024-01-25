D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Roth Mkm

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm to $2.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential upside of 175.86% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on QBTS. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark dropped their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on QBTS
D-Wave Quantum Stock Down 4.0 %
D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 million. As a group, research analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the second quarter worth $32,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the second quarter worth $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About D-Wave Quantum
D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than D-Wave Quantum
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- What are fintech companies?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Abbott Laboratories on track for new highs in 2024
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Super Micro Computer hits record high ahead of its earnings
Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.