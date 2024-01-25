D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Roth Mkm

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm to $2.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential upside of 175.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on QBTS. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark dropped their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:QBTS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $115.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. D-Wave Quantum has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $3.20.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 million. As a group, research analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the second quarter worth $32,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the second quarter worth $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

