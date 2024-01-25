D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. D.R. Horton updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,560,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,272. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $157.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.02 and its 200-day moving average is $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHI. UBS Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

