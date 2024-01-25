D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. D.R. Horton updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,664,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,877. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $157.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.50. The firm has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

