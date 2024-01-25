D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. D.R. Horton updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI stock opened at $139.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $89.05 and a 1 year high of $157.93.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

