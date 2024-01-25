D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. D.R. Horton updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
D.R. Horton Trading Down 2.7 %
DHI opened at $139.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.50. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $157.93.
D.R. Horton Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 8.63%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $247,001,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after purchasing an additional 694,155 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $48,142,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in D.R. Horton by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,558,000 after purchasing an additional 480,247 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
