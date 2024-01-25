D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th.

D.R. Horton has raised its dividend by an average of 13.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. D.R. Horton has a dividend payout ratio of 7.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect D.R. Horton to earn $15.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $139.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.50. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $89.05 and a 52-week high of $157.93. The firm has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.01.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,001,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $48,142,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,558,000 after acquiring an additional 480,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

