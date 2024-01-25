CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBR opened at $231.72 on Thursday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $120.11 and a twelve month high of $241.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.17. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CYBR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.17.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

