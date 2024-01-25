CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Shares Gap Up to $27.62

Shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.62, but opened at $28.97. CVRx shares last traded at $28.56, with a volume of 18,880 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CVRx from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of CVRx from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 13.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.09.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 million. CVRx had a negative net margin of 121.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CVRx by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CVRx by 17.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 463,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 69,718 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CVRx by 14.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVRx by 17.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CVRx by 685.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 164,499 shares during the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

