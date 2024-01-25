Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of Cummins worth $17,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Cummins by 99,156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,182,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,435,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,902,000 after acquiring an additional 283,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,710,000 after acquiring an additional 235,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.38.

Cummins Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CMI opened at $235.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.21 and a 200-day moving average of $234.36. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Company Profile



Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

