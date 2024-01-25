CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,078,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,657,644. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $68.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. CSX has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $35.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in CSX by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 102,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CSX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 3.7% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 10,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

