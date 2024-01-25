Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.65

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 114240 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Critical Elements Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$139.38 million, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.40.

Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, platinum group, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 244.99 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

