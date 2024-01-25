Critical Comparison: ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) and DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Free Report) and ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.7% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.5% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIRTT Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DIRTT Environmental Solutions and ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DIRTT Environmental Solutions $170.64 million 0.27 -$54.96 million ($0.25) -1.73 ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios N/A N/A N/A C$2.27 19.59

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DIRTT Environmental Solutions. DIRTT Environmental Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DIRTT Environmental Solutions and ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIRTT Environmental Solutions -12.81% -150.32% -15.10% ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios beats DIRTT Environmental Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls. It serves retail, technology, hospitality, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, education, government, military, professional, and financial service sectors. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. provides construction and related services in Spain and internationally. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, airport works, hydraulic infrastructures, coasts, ports, civil engineering, educational and sports facilities, residential, and social infrastructures and facilities; undertakes contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities; and offers maintenance services for buildings, public places, and organizations. It also engages in the operation and maintenance activities, and development of real estate infrastructures; design, development, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects, real estates, and facilities; and promotion and development of transport and public facilities, as well as management of different public-private collaboration models. In addition, the company offers services for people, such as care for elderly citizens and dependent people. Further, it provides services for building, such as maintenance, energy efficiency, cleaning, security, and logistics and auxiliary services. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. was founded in 1997 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

