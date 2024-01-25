CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Purchased by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $204,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.3% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.39.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $63.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.63. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $76.97.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.24) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

